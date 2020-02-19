What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.
Coming to a Tray Table Near You
Vox offers a behind-the-business-class-curtain look at the science and secrets of in-flight meals.
Sustainability by the Numbers
Food production accounts for one-quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, Fast Company reports, as it shares a chart illustrating the carbon footprint of protein choices.
Starbucks Could Be Getting Company
The end of an exclusivity agreement between Starbucks and HMSHost, a major concessionaire for food and drink outlets at U.S. airports, could mean big changes when it comes to coffee vendors amid the gates. Read more at Forbes.
Hotels With No Reservations About High-Tech
Smart beds and robot luggage concierges are some of the high-tech touches hotels are rolling out. The Discoverer Blog rounds up what it says are the world’s ‘coolest’ tech-savvy spots.