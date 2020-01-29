People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Marco Oelschlegel

Marco Oelschlegel has taken over as head of the Berlin Convention Office of visitBerlin. He succeeds Iris Lanz, who has moved on from the organization after more than five years of service. Oelschlegel has worked with Berlin Tourismus und Kongress GmbH for 14 years, most recently as deputy head of Berlin’s official congress office. Sandra Wilking will succeed Oelschlegel as deputy head of the Berlin Convention Office.

John Bettag

Heritage Trade Show Services had hired John Bettag to take on the position of senior vice president, business development. Bettag has nearly 30 years of experience working in large-scale conventions, events, and trade shows. He will be tasked with leading Heritage’s new sales and business development opportunities, along with partnerships nationwide.

Elizabeth Yienger

Louisville Tourism has created a fourth national sales manager position. Elizabeth Yienger has filled the role and will be responsible for Northeast sales territories. Yienger has an extensive background in convention sales and a long career in hospitality and tourism. She has held regional director roles with Hilton Worldwide and Starwood Hotels, as well as regional roles with Visit Baltimore and Visit Orlando. In her new position, Yienger will promote and sell Louisville as a convention, meeting, and trade show destination to area-based associations, government organizations, and corporations from Maryland to Maine.

Marc Dooner and Kathryn Hollomon

Visit Raleigh has hired Marc Dooner as national sales manager. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the sales team, and will assist planners from the Northeast who represent any vertical market (excluding fraternal and multicultural) and will be using any meeting space in Raleigh. Dooner joins Visit Raleigh from 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina, where he served as sales manager.

Visit Raleigh has also hired Kathryn Hollomon as sales manager. She has more than 15 years of hospitality experience, and will assist planners from North Carolina and South Carolina who represent any vertical market (excluding fraternal and multicultural) and are looking to use meeting space other than the Raleigh Convention Center. Hollomon previously served as a sales manager for CMC Hotels.