Make Music and Memories in Austin

Great music is infectious. It can liven up any event and create a connection between all those who hear it. No place knows this better than Austin, Texas. In the Live Music Capital of the World, your attendees can’t help but feel inspired—and Visit Austin is your gateway to the city’s fantastic music scene.

Last month in San Francisco, planners got a taste of this at PCMA Convening Leaders 2020. During the event, Austin musician Walker Lukens invited attendees into his Song Confessional—a blue vintage trailer turned mobile recording studio/faux-confession booth—to share their stories and then hear them transformed into songs. Lukens took these stories, and along with a group of fellow Austin musicians, turned them into five original songs written and recorded in real time from a studio in Austin.

Known for his genre-bending style, Lukens has been called “one of the best songwriters in Texas.” But don’t just take our word for it—have a listen for yourself. Check out the magic that he and his talented friends created at Convening Leaders with this eclectic playlist. Every song tells a story, and these five are plucked from the lives of planners just like you.

Want to know how to get a great Austin band or add a unique musical experience like Song Confessional to your next event? The Austin Music Office has got you covered. They’ll connect you with the coolest venues and local acts that perfectly fit your event’s vibe. Everybody loveas music; they just love it a little more in Austin.

Let Visit Austin help you make your next event a guaranteed hit.