Planners and Suppliers Revise Revenue Loss Expectations

As the pandemic wears on, respondents to our latest COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard are more clear-eyed about its economic repercussions — but still uncertain of how to best plan for events in 2021.

covid-19 recovery dashboard

Respondents to the latest COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard survey see hybrid meetings increasing, but still have concerns about safety procedures at face-to-face events. among other issues.

The latest Recovery Dashboard survey compares results from one month ago and two previous bi-weekly surveys. Planners and suppliers have had another month under their belts of dealing with the economic realities of COVID-19, and are revising their estimates on how their organizations will weather the next few months, the rest of this year, and 2021.

At the same time, the way forward seems clearer to a majority of both planners and suppliers — 64 percent and 65 percent, respectively — who think the most likely scenario to describe the events industry recovery is smaller, regional face-to-face and hybrid meetings. That clarity doesn’t extend to budget projections, however: Nearly six out of 10 planners said their biggest financial challenge is figuring out how to plan for either a hybrid or strictly face-to-face event in 2021.

Previous Results

June 22, 2020

