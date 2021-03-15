PCMA committed to lead networking and education agenda for business events with Event Calendar launch

“Feedback sought from the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) community was clear: business events professionals want more chances to network digitally and learn from others in this time of transformation,” said Managing Director of PCMA APAC Karen Bolinger.

“There is a real thirst from business events people wanting to see what others are doing and be involved in structured and informal discussions around the latest technology, production techniques and business challenges.”

“As we are always looking for ways to meet our members and community’s needs, we have launched the PCMA APAC’s March-May Event Calendar, showcasing webinars, Townhall events, Community Connect sessions and Meet-Ups, these include case studies and Customer Deep Dives with industry professionals, along with networking opportunities for suppliers and planners.

“PCMA is more than an Association, it’s the bridge to meeting new people worldwide, connecting with peers and learning new skills,” said Ms Bolinger.

The PCMA APAC’s March-May Event Calendar was launched at the first Meet-Up for the APAC Business Events community, which was hosted on Remo, a platform allowing guests to choose a table topic and move from ‘table’ to ‘table’. The Meet-Up, held over one hour, brought together 100 people from the APAC community to network, collaborate and share knowledge.

“The events calendar has been designed to showcase real life examples, people and peers. We want our members to have opportunities to connect, learn and be inspired by others.

“We are testing Remo’s capability to drive authentic digital interactions which will be key to ensuring positive interactions to allow people to share and learn,” said Ms Bolinger.

PCMA is also reworking its Digital Event Strategist (DES) course to better work for APAC business events and marketing professionals, with regional experts who can be online to answer questions and share their experience.

PCMA will continue to seek member feedback throughout 2021.

For more information visit or PCMA APAC Events Page.