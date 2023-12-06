OVG360 fuels the live sports, entertainment and hospitality experiences worldwide

If you’ve been to a show, a college, regional or professional sporting event, a conference or a cultural center in any one of over 140 metro areas in the U.S., Manchester, U.K. and São Paulo, Brazil, the UAE or Asia, chances are you’ve witnessed, firsthand, the difference OVG360 makes. OVG360 makes ordinary events into extraordinary experiences. And if you’re looking for a partner for your meeting and event needs, OVG360 is here, there and wherever you’re considering hosting. OVG360 is a full-service venue management company—our capabilities include event management, guest services, marketing & sponsorship, ticketing, catering, hospitality and public safety.

OVG360 is ready to host your next meeting or event!