Orlando Appeals to Meeting Planners With Its Newest Initiatives

Author: Jessica Poitevien

A new health-care center inside the Orange County Convention Center offers virtual visits with board-certified physicians.

From underrated outdoor adventures and thrilling theme parks to state-of-the-art event facilities and more, Orlando already has an undeniable appeal to meeting planners and business travelers. But that hasn’t stopped this popular destination from continually adding new attractions, services, and offerings for business events. Here are five of the latest meetings-focused updates from around the destination as well as Visit Orlando that organizers should know about.

Enhanced Virtual Tours

Thanks to Visit Orlando’s recently enhanced Orlando Virtual Tours, there’s a new way for meeting planners to experience the destination prior to their next event. With authentic imagery of more than 1,100 locations throughout the city, meeting planners can “visit” world-class resorts and hotels, unique meeting spaces, exclusive off-site venues, and world-famous theme parks — all from their device. Planners can seamlessly access details about each location and explore the city on their own or opt for live guided virtual inspections with the help of a Visit Orlando destination expert.

Continued Recognition From MICHELIN Guide

When the MICHELIN Guide debuted its Florida edition in 2022, Orlando’s culinary community easily collected those coveted stars and other awards. Updated and released in May, the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide proves that Orlando’s dining scene is even more exceptional than before, with the addition of 13 new restaurants to the guide. That means the city is now home to a total of 46 Michelin-recognized restaurants, whose menus range from omakase to tapas.

Increased Transit Options

Orlando International Airport’s South Terminal Complex is making it easier than ever before to reach the city by both plane and train. The newly opened terminal adds 15 gates to the airport, increasing flight capacity, and is also home to the new Brightline Orlando Station. Here, Brightline’s high-speed train service will connect Orlando with West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami starting in late summer 2023.

With the Brightline high-speed train service debuting soon in Orlando, attendees can easily arrive from points in South Florida.





Created in partnership with the not-for-profit organization Orlando Health, the new Orlando Health Virtual Care Center (OHVCC) has officially opened inside the Orange County Convention Center, providing convenient access to board-certified Orlando Health physicians. These doctors can assess and treat patients with minor conditions via a virtual visit in the center’s private room, helping attendees get back to their conference activities as soon as possible — and giving meeting planners a peace of mind.

A New Destination-wide Meetings Campaign

Visit Orlando has teamed up with Orlando Economic Partnership to launch “Unbelievably Real,” a new destination brand that promotes the region to the meetings and conventions market through holistic storytelling. Since the launch, meetings-focused advertising has been prominently featured across all digital and social channels, showcasing everything the destination has to offer in an effort to educate and entice organizers to plan their next event in Orlando.

These are just a few of the exciting updates happening in Orlando. To keep up with the destination’s latest news, visit orlandomeeting.com.