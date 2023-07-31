Mixing Business With Pleasure in Long Beach

A great meeting isn’t only about the business that gets done, it is also about relationship building and creating bonds. Events at unique, offsite venues provide a setting for connecting and elevate the attendee experience. When you’re ready to impress, Long Beach has much to offer.

Here are a few of the places that will have attendees talking long after they’ve gone home.

440 Elm

The historic church in the Arts District was built in 1913 by architect Elmer Grey (also lauded for his work on the Beverly Hills Hotel and Pasadena Playhouse) in the Renaissance Revival style. The landmark 23,000 square feet facility is on multiple lots and can host in intimate settings, as well as 600+ indoors and outdoors. There is a valet parking section and side garden. Conveniently located downtown.



Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Wow attendees with the outdoor Robert Gumbiner Sculpture Garden & Events Center that has 15 abstract and figurative sculptures, from artists like Peru’s Fernando de Szyszlo, Mexican artist Leonardo Nierman and Cuban artist Carlos Luna. There’s also the Viva Room and galleries. MOLAA is the nation’s only museum that exclusively features contemporary Latin American and Latino art.

Aquarium of the Pacific

Aquarium of the Pacific is the largest aquarium in Southern California. It is home to more than 500 species of 11,000 animals and some 100 exhibits, habitats, and theaters. The Shark Lagoon has more than 150 sharks and rays. The aquarium is an ideal setting for a corporate event, whether you’re looking for something small, a picnic or a large, fancy fete. The Great Hall is where 500 seated guests can dine and dance under a suspended replica of a life-sized blue whale and calf, or venues like the Shark Lagoon, ideal for an outdoor reception for 500.

City Experiences/Hornblower

Get out and enjoy Long Beach’s coastal skyline and shoreline during a cruise. Choose from an array of menu options and full-service bar with packages that can be customized to fit your needs of your meeting attendees whether it’s 20 or more than 500 people.

