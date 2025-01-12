New Orleans: A Top Convention Destination

Author: Casey Gale

Nearly 90 percent of the top 250 conventions in the U.S. met in just 20 locations in 2024, and New Orleans nears the top of the list as the third-most-visited convention destination. There is no question why New Orleans outranked several top-tier cities on the list, featured in The Mint+’s 2024 “Top 250” report, created by 2Synergize, Destinations International, and Simpleview, after analyzing the largest conventions with 2,700-plus hotel rooms on peak night: The city is uniquely equipped to host meetings and conventions of all sizes thanks to the expertise, hospitality, and tireless pursuit of innovation displayed by the teams at New Orleans & Company and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC).

The city’s soulful character doesn’t hurt, either. Distinguished by deep jazz roots that still echo throughout its streets today, a welcoming local community, and the old-world architectural charm of the historic French Quarter and beyond, visitors feel a distinct sense of place in New Orleans, whether they’re attending a business event at the LEED Gold-certified NOENMCC or cheering on their favorite team during Super Bowl LIX at the newly renovated Caesars Superdome.

Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, attributed New Orleans’ prominent convention destination ranking “to our city’s ‘Built to Host’ attributes, but also the tremendous expertise, longevity and professionalism of the New Orleans & Company Convention Sales and Services team, led by our SVP Stephanie Turner. In partnership with the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, our hotel community and all our hospitality partners, we know how to take care of each customer, adapting to their changing needs and successfully executing complex meetings and events. The meetings industry is highly competitive, and this designation speaks to the professionalism and hospitality extended by our community.”