Reimagine Event Sustainability: Join Canada’s Walk ’n Talk Outdoors

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

In keeping with its brand mission, “Leave Inspired, Not Tired,” Destination Canada’s “Walk ‘n Talk” activation at CL 2025 invites attendees to join Lori McCarthy — speaker, cultural storyteller, and founder of Food Culture Place — in Houston’s Discovery Green park for an immersive session that aims to refresh and inspire guests while redefining sustainable event planning.

McCarthy will lead participants through a grounding practice and discussion while strolling through the 12-acre public park that fronts the George R. Brown Convention Center on Tuesday. In the session, McCarthy will explore how planners can design programming that goes beyond sustainability into realms where events thrive and leave lasting, meaningful impacts on participants and organizers alike. Attendees will leave with tangible strategies for integrating sustainable practices into their own event planning. This is an accessible experience where everyone is welcome. Session participants will be able to tune in live via the CL app.

The session is yet another example of Destination Canada’s ongoing efforts to establish a sustainability framework for the Canadian business events industry. The DMO released a Sustainability Storybook last August, which highlights real-life examples of how communities large and small offer experiences and resources, often turnkey, for event professionals trying to make sustainability an essential component of their programs.

The DMO gave attendees a taste of that commitment last August during ASAE’s 2024 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Cleveland, when the Destination Canada team took a handful of attendees to Ontario’s nearby Pelee Island for “The Breakout Breakout Session.” The afternoon experience gave attendees a first-hand look at the island’s natural beauty and the opportunity to meet Leor Rotchild, an author and Canadian sustainability expert.

JOIN THE WALK ‘N TALK

Learn more about the Walk ‘n Talk from 10:45 a.m. to noon Tuesday at join.canadawalkntalk.com. Please arrive early, as space is limited to the first 100 participants. After the session, attendees can visit the Canada booth in The District to chat with McCarthy and share a cup of tea. On Monday and Tuesday, attendees can also visit Destination Canada’s Sustainability Pavilion next to its booth in The District to learn about Canada’s stories of sustainability solutions.