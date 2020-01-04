Author: Cristi Kempf

Attendees at Convening Leaders 2020 are exploring a reinvented Moscone Center. The convention center’s four-year, $551-million expansion was completed just a year ago and new features include more than 157,000 square feet of additional space and an enclosed pedestrian bridge over Howard Street that connects the North and South buildings.

Environmental sustainability has been further enhanced with such measures as an innovative rainwater harvesting and water treatment system — the Moscone Center is now the highest-scoring LEED convention center in the world. The renovation added additional outdoor space and new works of art, including Leo Villareal’s LED-light installation “Point Cloud” on the pedestrian bridge and sculptor Christine Corday’s “Geneses,” which is outside on the north side of Howard Street.

On a practical note, the San Francisco Travel Association moved the city’s main Visitor Information Center into the Moscone Center last year. It provides the usual visitor guides, maps, and brochures plus bike-share info and sells such visitor-musts as the San Francisco CityPASS, cable car tickets, Explorer Passes, and hop-on-hop-off bus tickets. Its multilingual staff can also help with trip planning and restaurant recommendations. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends and holidays. Except during events, when it is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curious about all the art you are seeing as you make your way around the Moscone Center? Visit convn.org/Moscone-art for more information.