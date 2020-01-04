5 UK Cities You Need to Know if You Work in Life Sciences

The United Kingdom is home to the largest life sciences sector in Europe and several cities stand out as leaders in the field. Paired with cutting-edge convention centers and event venues, these locales make the UK an exceptional gathering place for your attendees.

North of England: Manchester

The birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, the first programmable computer and in vitro fertilization, it’s easy to see how Manchester earned its “City of Science” designation. This city has and continues to revolutionize the world as we know it. Manchester is the proud home of the largest clinical academic campus, Europe’s biggest cancer treatment center and many of the world’s largest clinical trials.

Where to meet: Manchester Central Convention Complex

West Midlands: Birmingham, Warwickshire, Coventry

Renowned for its academic excellence and abundant laboratory space, Birmingham is particularly distinguished in the areas of digital healthcare and clinical trials. Its strategic location in the heart of the UK makes it a very desirable meeting point. Nearby Coventry University and the University of Warwick round out this dynamic life sciences cluster (the latter ranks fifth in the UK for bioscience), supplying a wealth of great minds to contribute to, and speak at, your next event.

Where to meet: ICC Birmingham or campus venue facilities in Birmingham and Coventry

Wales: Cardiff

Inspire your attendees by gathering in a place known for its innovation and collaboration. This city is home to the Life Sciences Hub Wales, which is dedicated to the accelerated implementation of innovation within the health field. Additionally, the Life Sciences Research Network, led by Cardiff University, fosters a collaboration with more than 300 research partners and promotes the development of new therapeutic treatments.

Where to meet: ICC Wales

Northern Ireland: Belfast

Expertise in this region ranges from precision medicine and diagnostics to eHealth and big data. In fact, Belfast is considered the top European city for new medical software and is a world leader in emergency cardiac technology. With the aid of The Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology Facility at Queen’s University Belfast, and the Connected Health Innovation Centre at Ulster University, Belfast is revolutionizing cancer research and transformational research.

Where to meet: ICC Belfast

Scotland: Glasgow

A major player in medical innovation for centuries, Glasgow was home to the UK’s first female medical professor in 1990, the world’s first bone graft and successful brain tumor removal. One of Europe’s largest hospitals (Queen Elizabeth University Hospital) and the UK’s most advanced cancer center (Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre) are also located here. The city aims to be a global center of excellence in precision medicine thanks to the Imaging Centre of Excellence at the University of Glasgow, a state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2017.

Where to meet: SEC Glasgow (Scottish Events Campus)

