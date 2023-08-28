Adventures with MidJourney

Convene experimented with generative AI tools MidJourney and ChatGPT to come up with meeting spaces of the future. See what the collaboration created.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

When Convene tested the extent to which generative AI, such as MidJourney, can help business events professionals imagine the future of event spaces, it became apparent that a human must be the one to imagine them first to provoke collaboration.

Collaborative Creativity

For the purpose of this story in the July/August CMP Series, the idea was to visualize “holding a business event in the air, inside a futuristic airplane.” The trick with MidJourney is that the more detailed you are, the closer the result will be to what you had imagined. To save time writing a detailed prompt, ChatGPT came to the rescue. We taught ChatGPT a formula for creating prompts for MidJourney, and the rest was simply a matter of copy-pasting.

Guided Design

For the image above, we attempted to imagine “the hotel meeting space of the future.” ChatGPT followed the formula we had taught it and generated the following:

Subject: The hotel meeting space of the future

Style/Technique: Harmonious and nature-inspired

Environment/Setting: A serene oasis amidst urban surroundings

Mood/Atmosphere: Tranquil and rejuvenating

Details/Modifiers: Biophilic design elements, sustainable materials, natural light integration

Camera: Emulate a wide-angle lens camera

Aperture: Balanced, capturing the depth and richness of the natural and

architectural elements

architectural elements Lighting Conditions: Abundant natural light and soft, diffused lighting fixtures

Composition Guidelines: Embrace the principles of the golden ratio and utilize organic lines and forms for a harmonious composition.

Tunnel Vision

You don’t need to provide MidJourney with the prompt details separated into different lines, as ChatGPT presented earlier. This is because large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and MidJourney can comprehend text written in a regular format. We asked ChatGPT to rewrite its suggestion as a single paragraph. Here is the final prompt we submitted to MidJourney involving the creation of the concept of a “timber pavilion in nature, from the inside, arranged for large conferences with a futuristic touch,” generated by ChatGPT:

“Step into the mesmerizing world of a timber pavilion nestled amidst lush natural surroundings, from the inside, as it transforms into a futuristic setting for large conferences. Witness the fusion of organic and futuristic elements in its design, creating an inspiring and harmonious atmosphere. Encounter sustainable timber construction, cutting-edge audiovisual systems, and immersive augmented reality experiences. Emulate the perspective of a wide-angle lens camera, capturing the wide-open aperture that unveils the expansive interior and the captivating natural landscape beyond. Be enchanted by the soft, diffused natural light filtering through the timber structure, while embracing composition guidelines that celebrate the pavilion’s natural lines and forms, seamlessly blending with the surrounding nature.”

All that was left was to add the orientation (16:9) and required quality (8K) at the end of this prompt for the final image (above).

Magdalina Atanassova is digital media editor at Convene.