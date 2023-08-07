The AI Tool You Can’t Ignore

Event professionals who are trying out generative Artificial Intelligence tools like ChatGPT to help them brainstorm, streamline, analyze, and execute in their everyday work share their tips, approaches, and results.

Author: Michelle Russell

In a world driven by technological advancements, event professionals are embracing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of event planning and execution. From captivating designs and personalized experiences to streamlined operations and data-driven insights, AI is emerging as a transformative force, empowering event organizers to create extraordinary moments that leave attendees spellbound.

Nope, I didn’t write that intro paragraph. ChatGPT did, in response to the prompt: Can you help me write an introduction to an article that features different ways professionals use AI for events? If you’re using a generative AI tool to help you write session descriptions, marketing messages, or social-media posts, you may recognize that distinctive over-the-top tone — I don’t think we’ve ever promised in Convene that taking a particular approach will leave attendees “spellbound.”

But the hype about AI itself is not overblown: McKinsey & Company’s recent “The Economic Potential of Generative AI” report estimates that generative AI has the potential to generate $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in value across industries.

We could cite all kinds of stats about generative AI’s impact on knowledge work, explore its dark side, like the ethical ramifications of the technology on society, or go the other way and publish mind-blowing predictions of its future use. We chose instead to focus our July-August 2023 cover and CMP Series stories on how the tool is being used by event professionals today in everyday, practical ways.

Not all of us are quick to embrace AI, but we can’t afford to ignore it either. And when it comes down to its potential in the business world, McKinsey Senior Partner Lareina Yee seems to be speaking directly to the heart of our industry: “In general, workers can spend more time on the human connection and interaction aspects of their roles, which is something AI can’t take away.”

More of our coverage coming soon.