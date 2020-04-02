Author: Casey Gale

Marriott International is giving back to first responders and health-care professionals aiding in the COVID-19 crisis across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. On March 27, the hotel company launched the Community Caregiver Program, which offers medical workers and support staff special rates at select Marriott hotels as a way to stay close to the hospitals and government buildings where they are assisting with COVID-19 response efforts.

“This unprecedented event has made it clear there is a need to take care of the health-care workers and community caregivers who are on the front lines working to contain this disease,” said Brian Gilligan, senior vice president, sales and distribution for North America. “We quickly realized that in order to best serve the medical and first-responder communities, we needed an efficient and effective process in place.”

Health-care professionals, first responders, and support staff can use the program for single reservations or room blocks. Individuals must provide identification to take advantage of the offer, which will be available through June 30.

PCMA has created a COVID-19 resources page to help event professionals find reliable information about the pandemic and to share events industry-related resources to ensure they are prepared now and in the future.