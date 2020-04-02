News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors       

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

Remote Work and Mental Health

It’s crucial to be aware of how the switch from an office to an at-home-workplace can impact mental health, reports Forbes, which shares tips on what to watch for and what to do.

Being Kind to Coworkers

How do you find and show empathy and compassion for coworkers when you yourself feel depleted during the coronavirus crisis? Harvard Business Review shares advice.

How to Manage Work and Kids — at the Same Time

If your children are your new ‘office’ mates, here are tips on how to adjust your work style and expectations from Vox.

‘Logged on From the Laundry Room’

The New York Times takes us behind the scenes as some chief executives hunker down from home.

April 2, 2020