People on the Move

Erica Hageman

Aimbridge Hospitality has appointed Erica Hageman to the newly created role of chief government affairs officer. Hageman will advocate for hotel owners through an active voice within government policy and AHLA. Hageman will also ensure that hotel owners are aware of new government legislation, such as the CARES Act. Hageman previously served as general counsel for Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Amjad Mohammad

Amjad Mohammad has been named cluster director of sales for Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City. Mohammad, who has close to two decades of sales experience, has worked across Oman and the United Arab Emirates with a number of hotel groups.

April 2, 2020

