Author: Cristi Kempf

With the COVID-19 pandemic knocking people out of work and simultaneously upending the usual recruitment process, job-seekers need to polish their virtual skills along with their resumes.

Experts note that while some companies and organizations have frozen hiring amid the coronavirus outbreak, others are still recruiting — virtually — to prevent a business slowdown.

CNBC Make It spoke to experts from Glassdoor and Modern Hire to get their top tips for both job candidates and those on the other side of the table, doing the remote interviews. Their advice ranges from dressing for success in your living room to remembering to allow for technology time lags as you ask and answer questions.

And for those who want to keep networking — and be visible to recruiters while social distancing — Fortune offers four ways to maintain connections, including a reminder to update your LinkedIn profile.

“Recruiters of all stripes — including those looking for possible new board members and future conference speakers, as well as potential hires — are spending even more time combing through social media than they normally do,” Fortune notes. “It’s smart to make sure they can spot you.”

Cristi Kempf is executive editor at Convene.

PCMA has created a COVID-19 resources page to help event professionals find reliable information about the pandemic and to share events industry-related resources to ensure they are prepared now and in the future.