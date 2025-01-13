Marina Bay Sands and Sands Resorts Macao Take Events to New Heights

Marina Bay Sands and Sands Resorts Macao, two singular resorts renowned for their luxury, world-class service, cutting-edge amenities, and dynamic cultural experiences, offer exclusive settings for unforgettable events.

Redefining the Art of Meetings

The crown jewel of Singapore’s skyline, Marina Bay Sands is a destination in itself, featuring numerous amenities such as world’s largest rooftop infinity pool, beautifully refined accommodations, exceptional dining options that celebrate international culinary traditions, more than 170 luxury and premium boutiques, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, and a vibrant year-round calendar of events.

Here, the possibilities for business and leisure — and attaining a delicate balance of “bleisure” travelers are increasingly pursuing — are endless, with every event detail meticulously crafted to exceed organizers’ and attendees’ expectations. The proof is in the accolades: The property’s Expo & Convention Centre has been recognized as Venue of the Year at Singapore MICE Awards for two consecutive years and was first to be awarded Gold in Singapore MICE Sustainability Certification by the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS). Not a property to rest on its laurels, a U.S. $1.75-billion reinvestment program is underway, ensuring event organizers and delegates experience elevated hospitality across the property, with strong emphasis on wellness and sustainability.

Indulge in the Magic of Macao

Sands Resorts Macao, nestled in the vibrant heart of the Cotai Strip, offers an unrivaled destination for business events. With a diverse portfolio of world-class meeting and exhibition spaces, seamlessly integrated with luxurious accommodations across iconic properties like The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Londoner Macao, Sands Resorts Macao provides an exceptional platform for extraordinary events.

Guests will appreciate the resort’s wealth of amenities, including an extensive selection of dining options that includes a diverse range of Michelin-starred restaurants, dazzling entertainment, and convenient transportation, providing a seamless and rewarding visit from beginning to end.

Visit Marina Bay Sands’ website and Sands Resorts Macao’s website for more information.