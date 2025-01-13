Orlando: An Ever-Evolving Meeting Destination

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

For the seventh year, Orlando has secured top billing on Cvent’s list of the best meeting destinations in the U.S. It should come as no surprise, though, as Orlando is home to not only one of the country’s largest convention centers but some of the most popular theme parks, attractions, and experiences in the world. 2025 and beyond will add even more to that already attractive equation. Below, a roundup of what’s new and what’s note in this Central Florida hotspot.

Orange County Convention Center Expansion

The OCCC has big plans for its North-South Building, including adding 60,000 square feet of meeting space and a 100,000-square-foot ballroom, a new entrance for the building on Convention Way, and new high-speed electric vehicle (EV) charging stations near the North Concourse.

New Hotel Offerings

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is set to undergo the largest renovation and expansion in its history: a $275-million project that will add 120,000 square feet of meeting and event space and make major upgrades property-wide. Three new properties will open at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort, bringing the resort’s grand total to 11,000 guest rooms across 11 hotels. The newly opened 433-room Conrad Orlando at Evermore Orlando Resort brings another option to Orlando’s resort inventory.

Expanded Experiences

Universal Orlando Resort will debut the new Universal Epic Universe in May 2025. Meanwhile, Disney Meetings & Events is expanding its offerings and products, including creating a new creative studio at Walt Disney World Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando will introduce the world’s first fully immersive flying theater in spring 2025. Over at Pointe Orlando on International Drive, a new 73,000-square-foot immersive indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment destination — Live! at The Pointe Orlando — is now open.

For more information, visit OrlandoMeeting.com and OCCC.net.