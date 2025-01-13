Brené Brown on How to Be a Braver Leader — No Matter Where You Sit on the Org Chart

The greatest barrier to courageous leadership is not fear, Brown said Monday from the CL25 Main Stage. What gets in the way are the things that we do to ‘armor up’ in order not to face up to our own vulnerability.

Author: Barbara Palmer

When Brené Brown, the best-selling author of six books, including Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts, spoke on the Main Stage as the opening keynote Monday morning in a conversation with emcee Holly Ransom, she shared insights from her work studying the intersection of emotions and leadership as a research professor at the University of Houston and a visiting professor of management at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.

But as someone who has stood on countless stages at conferences and events as one of the world’s most highly sought after-speakers around the world — Brown’s breakout 2010 TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” has been seen by more than 60 million viewers — Brown also talked directly to the audience in terms of their shared purpose, and the profound role the industry has in bringing people together.

“I cannot overestimate how important what you do is — I really cannot,” said Brown, a fifth-generation Texan and Houston native, who works as a leadership consultant for companies that have included Microsoft, Disney, and Pixar. “The heartbeat of what we do is connecting — bringing people together in relationships, and creating that experience where people feel seen and heard.… It’s a sustaining driver for a lot of people that I talk to,” who need, she added, “the stuff that you pour your blood, sweat, and tears into.”

Brown has spent the past two decades studying emotions, including difficult ones like shame and vulnerability. What’s driven her, she’s said, is the conviction that “connection is why we’re here; it is what gives purpose and meaning to our lives.” And contrary to conventional wisdom, the willingness to be vulnerable — which includes acknowledging uncertainty — is a source of strength.

We’ve been taught that vulnerability is weakness, Brown said, in a funny, plain-spoken, and heartfelt conversation with Ransom. “I think the thing is the level of uncertainty and complexity and trauma and healing that the whole world is in means that we are often going to wake up in the morning, roll out of bed, armor up and face the day — and that armor that we put on because it feels like the right and safe thing to do is what really gets in the way of real courage. Vulnerability is showing up and being all in when you can’t predict the outcome.”

Vulnerability is an emotion, Brown added. “It’s what we feel in times of risk, uncertainty and emotional exposure. The question becomes when you feel those things, do you reach for armor that’s going to move you away from your values, move you away from who you want to be as a leader? Or can you recognize that you’re in it and say, ‘Shit, this is uncomfortable. I need to figure out what’s going on. I need to stay aligned with my values and what’s important to me and I need to do the single next right thing.’ That’s it.”

In the 50-minute conversation, Brown also addressed the value of coming together at Convening Leaders, where participants would have three or four days to “get together with people where they don’t have to explain the shit they go through every day with their job. This is how we’ll build engagement,” in an often-disconnected world, she said. “This is what will thread you through the harder times. We are neurobiologically hardwired together.”

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor of Convene.