Meetings and the Maker Movement

“And yet, as I talk about what people are working on, what do they want to see happen in futures, they talk about being human again,” Wallach says. “And what’s most surprising to me is the desire to start making some decisions about what do we want to leave behind and what do we want to start creating more of that we’ve lost.”

Being human again and creating more of what we’ve lost — like making things with our hands — are at the heart of the maker movement, defined by MIT Sloan Management Review as “a cultural phenomenon that celebrates shared experimentation, iterative learning, and discovery through connected communities that build together, while always emphasizing creativity over criticism.”

While makers reclaim the human impulse to build or create and to belong, they don’t live in the margins of society — they contribute significantly to the global economy. The maker economy is thriving, according to a recent article in Forbes: “From arts and crafts products sold on Etsy through to inventors and using crowdsourcing platforms to connect with potential buyers, makers play an important role in today’s economy as designers, manufacturers, employers, and taxpayers.”