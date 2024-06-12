News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Stop Feeling Guilty About Not Being as Productive as You Hoped

To-do lists are useful to keep us on track. But now and then, reports CNBC, they can also make us feel bad about the things we don’t get around to. To work through these feelings of disappointment, it’s important to check in with yourself in a few key ways — like whether you are over-indexing on activity-based productivity — according to Georgetown University professor Cal Newport and author of the new book Slow Productivity.