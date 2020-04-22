Looking Forward in Madison

To our industry colleagues and friends,

The work we do has always been forward-looking. Others in the hospitality industry may focus on what the world looks like in the present, but those of us in meetings and events … well, we look toward the future. Yes; we’ve taken some hits.

As professionals, we’ve faced our industry’s worst-case scenario. In our personal lives, we’ve all shared in the upheaval, disruption, confusion and loss. Still, we look forward. We look forward to the day when we can all give the best of what our communities have to offer to visitors from around the world.

We look forward to being guides for groups who want to once again unite their members through social connecting. We look forward to sparking lasting memories and igniting creative conversations.

What does this mean for you? We are working hard to develop strategies to support you and your events when it’s safe to gather again. We’re coming together as a city to make your next event in Madison as safe and seamless as possible.

Forward. That’s our state motto in Wisconsin. And here in Madison, we look forward to welcoming you once again.

Let Destination Madison help you turn your future plans into a successful reality.