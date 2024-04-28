Sun, Fun, and Food — Everything Within Strolling Distance of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Besides the postcard-perfect setting and an always sunny disposition, one of the biggest selling points of meeting in Long Beach is all that’s available within an easy stroll of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. From shopping to dining to entertainment, everything an eventgoer is looking for after a long day of meetings is just outside the center’s doors. Below, we’ve rounded up a few ideas for entertaining attendees during off-hours while in Long Beach.

Seaside Fun in Shoreline Village

Just a five-minute walk along Convention Center Walkway brings attendees to Shoreline Village’s bevy of restaurants, specialty shops, and attractions. Some of what’s on tap here: At Parkers’ Lighthouse, they can enjoy dinner with a view of the Queen Mary ocean liner, head over to Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grill to kick back and listen to a live band with a microbrew — or, for a truly So Cal experience, rent a sailboat, bike, or surrey.





Shopping and Casual Dining at The Pike Outlets

Directly across from the convention center on Pine Avenue, The Pike Outlets offer a variety of options for eventgoers to unwind at the end of the day — from a gym workout to catching a flick at the movie theater, to having a toast at a traditional Irish pub. Besides its deals on big-name brands, the shopping center is home to a variety of restaurants and prime views of the waterfront from the Pike Outlets historic Ferris wheel.

Nightlife on Pine Avenue and The Promenade

Less than a 10-minute walk north of the convention center is Pine Avenue, Long Beach’s hotspot for nightlife. On offer is tapas and a live flamenco show late at Cafe Sevilla, flights of craft beer at Altar Society Brewing, as well as every kind of cuisine you can think of, from Greek to French-American to Vietnamese.

Explore the East Village Arts District

Nestled in Downtown’s East Village Arts District are some of the city’s best examples of Art Deco architecture, wine and whiskey bars, art galleries, chic boutiques, and friendly eateries. From the convention center, walk a few blocks east on Ocean Boulevard and turn north on Linden Avenue. Within less than a half-mile is District Wine, a stylish wine bar offering tastings and shareable cheese plates and flatbreads. Across the street is Thai District and The Blind Donkey, a below-street-level whiskey bar that masqueraded as Seb’s in the movie, “La La Land.”

Take a Beach Day

Eventgoers need walk only a half-mile from the convention center to find Long Beach’s main attraction — the beach. From Ocean Boulevard, take the stairs down to the beach path, which connects Downtown Long Beach with nearby Belmont Shore. Take a pit stop at Gaucho Beach, which serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch right on the sand.