Explore Long Beach—the Ideal West Coast Convention Destination

Long Beach, California is an events destination worth discovering. Meeting planners will love the ease and affordability of a turnkey convention center that offers 400,000 square feet of versatile exhibit space plus everything they need—from lighting to décor to cutting edge digital interactivity—in one place. Attendees will delight in the charming, walkable waterfront; the vibrant food scene; and the stunning natural surroundings, for after- and between-meetings outings they won’t soon forget. Take a look at what Long Beach has to offer: