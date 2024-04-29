Explore Long Beach—the Ideal West Coast Convention Destination

A Sponsored Message by Meet Long Beach


Long Beach CVB Cove Aerialists

Long Beach is a big city on the Southern California coast with a friendly small-town feel, and its convention center is located at the heart of the downtown waterfront. Arts and culture are woven into the center’s gathering spaces, which are designed to promote socializing and make events feel like parties.

Long Beach, California is an events destination worth discovering. Meeting planners will love the ease and affordability of a turnkey convention center that offers 400,000 square feet of versatile exhibit space plus everything they need—from lighting to décor to cutting edge digital interactivity—in one place. Attendees will delight in the charming, walkable waterfront; the vibrant food scene; and the stunning natural surroundings, for after- and between-meetings outings they won’t soon forget. Take a look at what Long Beach has to offer:

To learn more about planning your next meeting or event in Long Beach, visit us at www.meetlb.com.

April 29, 2024

