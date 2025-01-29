PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Julia Catanese, CMP, senior meetings, events, and trade shows planner at Cardinal Health, seemed destined for a career in the events industry, she said, based on her childhood interests. Just ask her mom.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I’ve been planning and coordinating events since I was a child — my mom would say that it is no surprise I joined this industry because I meticulously staged tea parties for my sister and me. As I gained insight into the industry, I truly loved being a part of something bigger. Whether that is a celebration or educational program, it is capturing a moment in time. Seeing the payoff from all the prep work and witnessing the reactions from attendees — that’s what bring me joy.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would love to see a broader shift toward sustainability, creating fully carbon- neutral programs. It has been a top conversation for several years now, but I think that the events industry still gets a bad rap for the waste it can create, as well as for travel emissions related to events. As sustainable options become more widely available, and the cost is not as heavy a factor, it would be great to see this happen on a large scale.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

The events industry does absolutely fall in the grey area for work/life balance, namely due to the hours event organizers keep. Working when others are off, such as nights and weekends, can take a toll over time. I am lucky to work from home, which allows for me to have a more flexible schedule overall. Waking from home also helps my mental health — I have my dogs with me and they remind me to take breaks for their walks.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I am currently enrolled in a dual MS/MBA program, on track to graduate this Spring. Beyond that, I hope to become more involved with students both through PCMA and at my alma mater, Kent State University, where I sit on the Hospitality and Tourism Management Advisory Board.