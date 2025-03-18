PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Jordan Lacey, CMP, Project Manager, Tech Events and Conferences, Capital One, shares how she sees technological advancements offering opportunities and challenges within the event industry.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in 2025?

An exciting opportunity is the rise of more immersive technologies that can elevate event experiences, but the challenge will be adapting to rapid technological advancements while maintaining authentic human connections.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

“Always bring your unique perspective to the table, no matter how unconventional it might seem” — this advice has encouraged me to embrace my background, values, and ideas in every project.

What do you like most about your job?

I love the creative and strategic aspects of bringing people together to foster meaningful connections. Seeing an event come to life after months of planning, knowing it drives business goals and creates memorable experiences, is incredibly rewarding.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I’ve always been passionate about creating experiences that bring people together. Early in my career, I discovered how events could be a powerful tool for storytelling, collaboration, and driving business success. That blend of creativity and strategy captured my heart.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Tight deadlines and the high-pressure nature of the event professional’s job make work/life balance a challenge. I focus on prioritization and clear communication to ensure I set boundaries and take time for myself. Also, I’ve learned to lean on my team and delegate effectively, which makes a huge difference.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would make sustainability a universal standard. I believe we have a responsibility to reduce the environmental impact of events and create experiences that respect the planet while still being impactful for attendees.

What role do you think digital or hybrid event formats play in the events industry?

They’ve become essential, allowing us to reach broader audiences and increase accessibility. While in-person events hold a unique power, hybrid formats ensure inclusivity and adaptability, making them a key part of the industry’s future.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself as the head of events for a Fortune 500 company, driving event strategy to create meaningful experiences that align with business goals. I also hope to mentor young professionals and contribute to initiatives that build a stronger pipeline for the events industry.