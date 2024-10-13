Is It Time to Revamp Your Social Media Strategy?

The role of social media is changing –– in a big way. According to a joint study by Forbes Advisor and Talker Research, younger generations are using social platforms as search engines and discovering brands (including event brands) through their profiles and posted content. This shift from “a place for social interaction and sharing” to “information source” means that social strategies need to shift, too. Here are four tips to help drive engagement — and open the door to higher attendance numbers — in the new era of social media.
Choose the right channels. Meet your audience on the channels they are using. Coin Laundry Association’s (CLA) audience was highly active on TikTok and Instagram (below), engaging with influencers who were repurposing the association’s content. With mdg’s help, CLA is launching its own TikTok channel and strengthening its presence on Instagram and YouTube to reconnect with its audience, expand its reach, and stand out from the competition.
Create Relevant, Entertaining Content
To stay competitive with other posts on social-media channels, 70-80 percent of video content should focus on educating or entertaining an audience. While staying on top of trends can be time-consuming for your organization, it’s essential for creating content that resonates with your audience. Scour social media and tap into the unique culture and language of the industry your event serves to craft compelling — and fun — messaging that aligns with the target community’s preferred tone and style. See examples from the SuperZoo pet retail show below.
Know How to Measure Success
Accurately measuring the impact of your efforts is essential for refining an approach to social and proving its value. Do you have the right insights to determine if the content is effective? To show executives, boards, and those who approve budgets — and any skeptics — that social media is a critical channel, it’s essential to have reporting with clear ROI measurement tools that track and demonstrate results. For mdg client the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), having the data necessary to evaluate and evolve tactics led to a:
- 489-percent increase in impressions
- 121-percent increase in engagement
- 121-percent increase in link clicks
- 789-percent increase in video views
Connect With the Community
Social media thrives on community, helping associations and other event organizers build loyalty and foster long-term followers who keep coming back. An organization’s social-media presence shouldn’t go silent once an event ends — it needs to be active year-round. That’s why ongoing content and a dedicated community manager are essential for answering questions and providing support. After all, what a community says about an event can be more powerful than what your marketing says.
Mastering social-media marketing requires balancing creativity and strategy, making it essential for organizations to rethink their approach as these channels increasingly shape how audiences first encounter brands. With social media’s role continuing to expand, crafting a strong presence is no longer optional — it’s crucial for staying competitive and building lasting connections.
Sara Fellows is director of social media at mdg, A Freeman Company, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B events.