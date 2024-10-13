Is It Time to Revamp Your Social Media Strategy?

Know How to Measure Success

Accurately measuring the impact of your efforts is essential for refining an approach to social and proving its value. Do you have the right insights to determine if the content is effective? To show executives, boards, and those who approve budgets — and any skeptics — that social media is a critical channel, it’s essential to have reporting with clear ROI measurement tools that track and demonstrate results. For mdg client the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), having the data necessary to evaluate and evolve tactics led to a:

489-percent increase in impressions

121-percent increase in engagement

121-percent increase in link clicks

789-percent increase in video views

Connect With the Community

Social media thrives on community, helping associations and other event organizers build loyalty and foster long-term followers who keep coming back. An organization’s social-media presence shouldn’t go silent once an event ends — it needs to be active year-round. That’s why ongoing content and a dedicated community manager are essential for answering questions and providing support. After all, what a community says about an event can be more powerful than what your marketing says.

Mastering social-media marketing requires balancing creativity and strategy, making it essential for organizations to rethink their approach as these channels increasingly shape how audiences first encounter brands. With social media’s role continuing to expand, crafting a strong presence is no longer optional — it’s crucial for staying competitive and building lasting connections.

Sara Fellows is director of social media at mdg, A Freeman Company, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B events.