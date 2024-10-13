Including and Honoring Indigenous People

On the second Monday of every October, many Americans observe Indigenous Peoples Day, which honors the history and cultures of Indigenous communities, and celebrates their ongoing presence and contributions to the nation.
In recent years, Convene has covered how events, venues, and destinations have been more intentional about including and recognizing Indigenous peoples, whose stories are woven into the fabric of communities around the globe.
In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, here are links to some of those stories:
