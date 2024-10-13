Including and Honoring Indigenous People

A growing number of meeting organizers and destinations have expanded their efforts to recognize and include Indigenous people, and their knowledge and culture, in their events.

Author: Convene Editors       

blue and red painted face and large nose of totem

A 50-foot carved cedar totem pole stands in Seattle’s Pioneer Place Park. On its website, Visit Seattle acknowledges that the city is built on native land — the “traditional territories of the Coast Salish peoples.”

On the second Monday of every October, many Americans observe Indigenous Peoples Day, which honors the history and cultures of Indigenous communities, and celebrates their ongoing presence and contributions to the nation.

In recent years, Convene has covered how events, venues, and destinations have been more intentional about including and recognizing Indigenous peoples, whose stories are woven into the fabric of communities around the globe.

In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, here are links to some of those stories:

October 13, 2024

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA