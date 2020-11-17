Indiana Convention Center Has Its Eye on The Future

Visitors know Indy is rich in charm – with surprises around every turn.

But even with enough attractions to fill any traveler’s week – whether for business or pleasure – Indy makes it easy on visitors with its ease of travel, sitting within a day’s drive of half of the nation’s population.

But Indy – home to its beloved pro sports teams, the Colts and Pacers – is hardly resting on its laurels; it’s a city with a keen eye on the future, well positioned for growth.

An expansion of the Indiana Convention Center, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom and 143,500 square feet of flexible space, will connect to a new Hilton Signia hotel, creating an unrivaled convention package. In addition, Indy has another 600-plus downtown hotel rooms in the pipeline that will bring the number of hotel rooms – in walking distance of the center – to more than 10,000.

Of course, Indy already touts the most hotels and hotel rooms connected by enclosed skywalks into a center in the U.S. This expansion will boost those numbers to 14 properties and 6,100-plus hotel rooms all under one roof.

This, of course, isn’t just about size; it’s a tactical effort to forecast for the future and build on its standing as a signature meeting and visiting destination.

With an eye for detail, the center has invested more than $7 million in health and safety enhancements – including hospital-grade filtration systems, contactless faucets and toilets, increased hand-sanitizer stations, plexiglass shields at information desks and food and beverage stations, and more.

Of course, there is a standard of excellence that the city doesn’t take for granted: the Indiana Convention Center was just named a Center for Excellence by EXHIBITOR Magazine (the building also received the Clear Air Award by the National Air Filtration Association).

When the world closed its doors – delaying vacation plans and business travel until further notice – Indy pivoted, opening up a whole new world of virtual experiences online. The hallmark of the Indy meeting experience remained the ease and convenience it offered to meeting planners and their attendees – waiting to be explored at Visit Indy. That, too, is quality personified – thanks to the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium partnering with Concept3D to bring a city-wide virtual experience that is unparalleled.

Visit Indy proudly serves as the official sales and marketing organization for USA Today’s “#1 Convention City in the U.S.” Learn more at VisitIndy.com/planner.