Indy’s Message to Visitors: Tell Me Something Good

Twenty-twenty has been a year for the ages – affecting people, and businesses, in ways they never dreamed or imagined. Self-care and mental well-being have become catchphrases born out of a need for good thoughts, and indeed happier times.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the world’s biggest detractor – stalling vacations and business travel all over the world, not to mention keeping people homebound for longer periods than they’ve ever sustained before.

In a nutshell, people are desperate for good news.

Travelers already know that Indy is filled with special exhibits and events at top attractions such as the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, Children’s Museum, Zoo, and the Speedway.

And Indy is still all about accessibility – uniquely positioned within a day’s drive of half of the nation’s population.

Travelers should also know that a number of safety upgrades have been made – with them in mind: Since March, the Indiana Convention Center invested more than $7 million in health and safety enhancements (including hospital-grade filtration systems, the Clorox 360 cleaning process, and increased hand-sanitizer stations).

And, there’s plans to grow. The center expansion initiative will increase the total exhibit hall, ballroom, meeting room, and pre-function space to more than 1.1 million square feet.

It’s fitting, after all; the center was just named a Center for Excellence by EXHIBITOR Magazine and the building also received the Clear Air Award by the National Air Filtration Association.

Want more good news? Virtual Site Visits showcasing the Indy campus, affords visitors a city-wide virtual experience that’s second to none – with a special offer of its city-wide A/V and WiFi incentive.

So while the world navigates this period of “transformative normal,” Indy is well positioned to keep its foundational narrative – as a great place to visit – intact.

Visit Indy proudly serves as the official sales and marketing organization for USA Today’s “#1 Convention City in the U.S.” Learn more at VisitIndy.com/planner.