Igor Tobias | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I was attracted by the opportunity to participate in a global community and be able to exchange experiences with the main leaders in our industry.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

I highlight the networking and professional development opportunities, as well as participation in the LATAM chapter and Convening Leaders as excellent generators of insights that helped me expand our business.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

The loneliness is a powerful and often overlooked aspect of being a leader. Being part of a leader’s community as PCMA is an opportunity to interact with peers, get advice from colleagues and build a trusted network.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Traveling is definitely my favorite thing to do. When I’m not traveling, practicing activities like yoga and pickleball are my favorite hobbies, in addition to spending quality time with my family and friends.