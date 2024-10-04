How NatCon Created Memorable Engagement Through Playful Activations

Author: Convene Editors

The Annual Conference of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, known as NatCon, is the largest gathering of behavioral health professionals in the United States. With more than 5,000 attendees, covering 37,900 net square feet of exhibit space, and featuring 169 exhibitors, NatCon sets a high bar for industry events. As the conversation around mental health has grown in prominence, so too has this event, which has become a crucial gathering for professionals to connect, learn, and collaborate.

But with growth comes challenges. In 2023, NatCon faced a significant turning point: how to manage its rapid expansion while ensuring that the conference remained engaging, memorable, and meaningful for all participants. The event was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which offered much-needed space for both exhibitors and attendees. However, the location presented a new set of challenges, such as filling the larger footprint in a way that maintained the more intimate experience that NatCon attendees had come to expect.

Challenge of Scale: Managing Growth While Maintaining Intimacy

As NatCon’s attendee and exhibitor base continued to grow, the event organizers recognized that they needed a fresh approach to manage the increased footprint without losing the personal touch. Moving the event to a larger venue was essential to meet the demand, but it also meant that the event team had to rethink how to foster meaningful connections in such an expansive space.

The challenge for NatCon’s leadership was clear: how do you ensure that your growing event maintains its core values while still delivering an experience that feels intimate, engaging, and inclusive?

Power of Play: Reimagining Networking Through Event Design

To address these challenges, NatCon partnered with Fern Expo to develop innovative strategies that went beyond simply filling space. Drawing inspiration from the “Guiding Principles in Event Design,” a study by the PCMA Foundation, Storycraft Lab, Marriott International, and the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), the team saw an opportunity to transform the exhibit floor into an experience that would encourage both participation and relaxation.

The idea of incorporating play areas directly on the trade-show floor was introduced as a way to break down traditional networking barriers. These spaces weren’t just about fun and games — they were designed to encourage organic interactions, foster openness, and create moments for attendees to recharge.

Here’s How Fern Expo Helped Bring the Concept to Life:

Interactive Play Zones: Attendees had access to pinball machines, cornhole, and video games, offering a relaxed atmosphere for connecting with peers in a non-traditional setting.

Attendees had access to pinball machines, cornhole, and video games, offering a relaxed atmosphere for connecting with peers in a non-traditional setting. Wellbeing Spaces: On the other side of the floor, wellness activations such as massage stations and puppy cuddle corners allowed participants to unwind.

On the other side of the floor, wellness activations such as massage stations and puppy cuddle corners allowed participants to unwind. Casual Networking Areas: Open, comfortable spaces with casual seating provided a laid-back environment for attendees to enjoy lunch or engage in informal conversations.

This approach aligned perfectly with NatCon’s mission to promote mental health and wellbeing by considering attendees’ varying needs. Whether someone needed a quiet moment or an energizing game, the exhibit floor was designed with flexibility in mind, catering to both work and play.

Measurable Impact: Growth and Engagement Soar

NatCon’s move to the Los Angeles Convention Center and the innovative play-first strategy yielded remarkable results. The event saw a 35-percent increase in net square footage and a 24 percent rise in the number of exhibitors. Most notably, the play areas were a hit with attendees and exhibitors alike, fostering meaningful conversations in a more relaxed, informal environment.

In an era where event attendees are seeking more than just information, NatCon’s integration of experiential design set a new standard. The event demonstrated how thoughtful, inclusive activations can enhance both the personal experience and the overall success of the event — and underscored the power of creative event design in addressing the challenges of scale, engagement, and growth.