Report Explores Guiding Principles for Event Design

The PCMA Foundation partnered with Marriott International and CEMA on a new report, with research conducted and analyzed by creative agency Storycraft Lab, that focuses on constants — truths rather than trends — shaping event design.

The field of experience design is a nexus for innovation — we learn about our audiences here, test our products, launch our messages, and drive our purpose. The unprecedented disruption wrought by the pandemic presents us with a unique opportunity to learn and shape our future-facing strategies.

The speed of experience innovation is both amazing and difficult to comprehend. The rapid fire of social-media dialogue can be inspiring and dizzying. The pace of technological advancement and market evolution is increasing. There is real fatigue in the overwhelm of constant change. It can be difficult to identify where and how to focus efforts among a clamor of voices and interests.

Trend reports, part of the cyclical release of the industry content machine, only add to this noise. This report offers the industry insights that cut through the noise to help us comprehend, analyze, and assess where and how to drive experience innovation. The truths contained in this report are guiding principles — north stars — that orient us and provide sustained benchmarks that shape our strategies.

Read and download Convene Editor in Chief Michelle Russell’s summary of the report by clicking the link below. Download the full report at Six Truths for Innovative Event Strategies.