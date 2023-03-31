How the Metaverse Can Solve the Limitations of Physical Events

Convene editors gathered ideas and insights from a variety of sources to examine what the metaverse is and how business events professionals are and will be using it in the future. This is one in a series of stories (see list at bottom) from the March/April issue of Convene.

Convene reached out to Yaron Lipshitz, CEO of event-tech company Allseated, to get his thoughts on the what the met averse will mean for business events and event organizers.

How do you define the metaverse in terms of how it applies to business events?

The metaverse in relation to business events can be described as the next stage of digital transformation for marketing. Brands can take advantage of the new tools available to increase their reach and influence globally.

The metaverse allows businesses to interact with potential and existing customers in a new and effective manner, allowing brands to create a tailored event, whilst also giving them greater control of the presentation of a brand and the digital space, paired with a clear view of attendee engagement through tangible data. This makes the metaverse a revolutionary tool for digital transformation that allows businesses to reach more potential customers and engage with them at a scale that has never been seen before through in-person events.

How do you think meeting organizers should be considering the metaverse in terms of their events?

Organizers should consider the metaverse as a tool to overcome the limitations of physical events and the current limitations of 2D event technology, such as broadcast-type webinar platforms. Meeting organizers should also consider the metaverse as a facilitator that helps to enhance physical events as a collaboration of the physical and virtual world.

For example, when planning events, organizers can visit event spaces without physically being there and make key decisions that previously would have demanded site visits. This also means that teams located in different areas — whether across the country or globally — can collaborate in one place ensuring that buy-in from all key stakeholders is easily achieved.

For events that are held in the metaverse, everything can be tailored and created to deliver an experience that actively engages every attendee. These immersive experiences can be carefully and precisely constructed to empower brands. Such an experience is a great way to utilize the reach afforded by modern technology, without the digital fatigue attendees can feel when presented with a high volume of information in an unengaging 2D format.

Marketers can leverage this to create a memorable experience in an exciting space that will leave a lasting impact — a game changer for lead generation and conversion at a wide-reaching level. No longer are events limited by location — they can be as far-reaching as a brand wants them to be.

A prominent example of a world-class metaverse event is the event 7-Eleven delivered to attendees using our 3D digital experience platform. 7–Eleven brought together internal decision makers from 18 countries to an event to drive innovation. The result: 99 percent of attendees attended the main stage presentation, 95 percent engaged with content, and 93 percent engaged in conversation.

