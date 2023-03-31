The Metaverse and Events, According to ChatGPT

Convene editors gathered ideas and insights from a variety of sources to examine what the metaverse is and how business events professionals are and will be using it in the future. This is one in a series of stories (see list at bottom) from the March/April issue of Convene.

No doubt you’re familiar with ChatGPT, the AI chatbot launched late last year. We’ve been curious about its potential — in the business events community and how we at Convene cover that industry. As we continue to explore how ChatGPT can assist us in our content creation, we’re guided by the principle of transparency: No ChatGPT-generated content unless it’s labeled as such. Here’s our first ChatGPT foray, in response to the question: How will the metaverse improve events?

The metaverse is a virtual space that allows users to interact with each other and digital objects in a simulated environment. As such, it presents a variety of possibilities for events, including:

The metaverse can be used as a platform to host virtual events, such as conferences, concerts, and festivals. Participants can attend from anywhere in the world, and interact with each other and the virtual environment in real-time. Enhanced experiences: The metaverse can be used to enhance physical events by providing additional virtual elements, such as digital displays, interactive experiences, and augmented reality. This can create a more engaging and immersive experience for attendees.

Overall, the metaverse presents a range of exciting opportunities for events, enabling greater reach, personalization, and engagement with attendees.