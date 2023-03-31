5 Reasons to Choose Detroit For Your Next Meeting

Detroit is awash in accolades – including being named to TIME’s most recent list of the top 50 places to visit and winning first place awards from USA Today in 2023 for best riverwalk, art museum, public square and holiday parade. The city these publications are applauding is also a great place to do business. Let’s take a closer look at five great reasons to choose Detroit for your next meeting – its cuisine, hotels, venues, entertainment, and unique culture.

Restaurants

Detroit’s culinary scene is rich, diverse, and booming! One of our favorites is the award-winning Parc Restaurant with its glass-front building overlooking Campus Martius Park — a sandy downtown slice of beach that becomes a skating rink during the winter months. Parc Restaurant wows not only with its location, but with outstanding French and Mediterranean fare. Another preferred pick is the Highlands, an exquisite steak house on the 71st and 72nd floors of the Marriott Hotel that boasts epic views of downtown and nearby Windsor, Canada. Both restaurants are ideal for private group gatherings.

Hotels

There are 46,000 rooms in the metro area. The Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, located in downtown Detroit, is our crown jewel — complete with stunning views of the skyline, river and Windsor, Canada. The Marriott’s 100,000 square feet of meeting space, includes a ballroom that can accommodate a reception of up to 1,500 people. It’s also within walking distance of Huntington Place, the 2.4-million square foot convention center. For a more intimate hotel experience, our growing boutique hotel offerings like the Cambria Hotel present the perfect choice for smaller groups.

Offsite Venues

Keep your attendees talking about your meeting long after they’ve gone home with events at signature spots like The Fillmore Detroit, the legendary Fox Theatre or the Michigan Opera Theatre that can host a reception for 1,000 attendees. This sports town is also home to Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena. Consider hosting your afterparty at one of our stadiums.

Entertainment

For team building, take your pick of our wide range of activities. The Motor City is synonymous with Motown and all types of music at various live venues, be it a speakeasy, jazz club, or concert hall. There are always Broadway shows and festivals — plus the ultimate team building exercise of cheering for the home team at a Pistons, Lions, Tigers, or Red Wings game.

Unique Culture

There are plenty of things you can find only in Detroit. The Detroit Institute of Art’s world-class collection is one of the best in the U.S. — and the award-winning Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and the Motown Museum are distinct, defining Detroit experiences. If you want to leave a lasting legacy in our city, sign up your group for sustainability-oriented volunteer opportunities like planting trees.

For more information, contact us at, https://visitdetroit.com/meet-detroit/.