Host A Meeting Beyond Your Organization’s Dreams at Universal Orlando Resort

More than a vacation destination, the unique themed hotels, facilities, and attractions of Universal Orlando present an opportunity for your planning team to host meetings unlike any other.

Working with your team, our Universal Orlando Meetings and Events sales team can harness a wide array of meeting solutions and one-of-a-kind industry knowledge to develop meeting experiences that will immerse, inspire and entertain attendees in ways they’ve never dreamed possible. Our passionate people can work with your event planners to customize engaging experiences that connect your organization with your attendees, bringing to life and reinforcing your message in ways they won’t forget.

Our collection of eight themed hotels with 9,000 guest rooms offers 295,000 square feet of indoor convention space alongside extraordinary outdoor spaces designed to meet and exceed your team’s conference needs. Separate meeting entrances, award-winning restaurants, business centers, registration desks, ballrooms, banquet halls, and private meeting planner offices provide the ultimate ease and convenience. For example, our convenient Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando and Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando complex allow guests to easily travel between meeting spaces designed around South Seas and Old World Caribbean themes.

And of course, just a short trip away, the premier attractions of Universal Orlando’s three incredible theme parks and our Universal CityWalk dining and entertainment complex offer unparalleled experiences for your event’s attendees seeking more to do outside the usual conference scene. Available options for event planners include after-hours park events, private use of CityWalk venues, restaurants, group dining and customized teambuilding activities. With so many possibilities to choose from, there’s virtually no limit to the kinds of memorable, engaging business events you can plan for your team!

