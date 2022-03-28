3 New Attractions Bringing Business Leaders to Tampa Bay

Organizations sending teams to favorite meeting destinations always ask what’s new. Fortunately, Tampa Bay consistently prioritizes new experiences that keep planners coming back and draw in new organizations year after year. Here are three additions in 2022 sure to put Tampa Bay at the top of your shortlist:

1. New German Airline Serves Direct Flights to Tampa

Regularly named one of the best airports in the country, Tampa International Airport (TPA) presents a world-class option for travel to Florida’s largest Gulf Coast city. The new Eurowings Discover airline, added in December, brings direct flights from Frankfurt to TPA. And that’s not all – Edelweiss Airlines flights have recently begun from Zurich. In the coming months, Air Canada is starting flights from Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, and Ottawa.

2. Lodging Boom Draws First Five-Star Hotel

Tampa Bay added over 2,500 new guest rooms in 2021, and 2022 looks to match that trend. Opening this year is the destination’s first five-star hotel, The Tampa Edition, with 172 guest rooms and suites. And just a few blocks away, the new JW Marriott Tampa Water Street represents phase one of the multibillion-dollar Water Street Tampa development. Hotel expansions in 2021 include the foodie-focused Epicurean Hotel adding 43 guestrooms, 8 suites, a private lobby, meeting rooms and a terrace space.

3. New Dining Options Add to Historic Culture

Tampa Bay features dining experiences for business travelers as rich as its culture – and new additions this year are spicing it up. In historic Seminole Heights, experience Korean fried chicken and karaoke at the new Gangchu. For a mix of old and new, visit Florida’s oldest restaurant, The Columbia, and follow up with drinks at nearby Santo’s Drinkeria, a new rooftop bar overlooking the historic Latin Quarter.

Ready to plan your event in Tampa Bay? Get started at TampaMeetings.com.