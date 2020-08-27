Going Virtual? Mediasite Events Has Everything You Need

At their core, meetings are about connection. And right now, connecting with people looks a little different than it used to. Whether you’re planning an online-only conference or a hybrid event with a mix of in-person and virtual attendance attendees, having an experienced virtual events team on your side to manage every detail from start to finish is critical for creating the most engaging and interactive experience, despite distance.

For more than 15 years, Mediasite Events has been creating dynamic online events all over the world. More than just a live streaming provider, the highly skilled team builds customized virtual worlds for organizations of all sizes, delivering a flexible, scalable and engaging experience, no matter the location of the attendees.

No Travel, No Problem

The Mediasite Events team brings people and ideas together without the need for travel. Its complete virtual event solution includes customizable event websites, turnkey session streaming, concierge speaker services, e-poster sessions, and interactive features such as live chat and closed captioning, as well as virtual expo halls, content catalogues and e-commerce options for sponsors. With tailored services like these, virtual doesn’t have to mean impersonal—far from it.

Tech You Can Trust

Mediasite Events is powered by the award-winning Mediasite Video Platform, trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries. That’s why the world’s top companies and continuing education conferences trust Mediasite Events to create virtual and hybrid events that engage global audiences year after year. The best part? Access to the most experienced project managers and rock-solid technology in the industry. In this new video-first reality, this kind of proven dependability can set a planner’s mind at ease.

Discover how to reimagine your next event in a virtual world with this free webinar from Mediasite Events.