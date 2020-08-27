News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Create Your Own Career Luck
Great careers are built on hard work, but serendipity also plays a role. It may seem counterintuitive, but you can cultivate “smart luck” by setting “serendipity hooks” and planting “serendipity bombs.” Harvard Business Review shares what that means and how that works.
6 Things to Remove From Your Résumé
The average amount of time a hiring manager spends looking at a résumé is less than 10 seconds, says Ashira Prossack for Forbes, who explains what extraneous stuff you can delete to make what’s critical stand out.
How to Use Virtual Career Fairs to Find a Job During the Pandemic
Career fairs used to be a great place for entry-level candidates to discover new companies and get some informal one-on-one time with hiring managers. Then, the pandemic happened. Fast Company shows how to navigate the nuances of virtual career fairs, and how they can help you find a job today.
Move Past Shame at Work With These 3 Simple Steps
By taking these three steps — including changing the way you’re speaking to yourself in your mind — career coach Julia Wuench writes in Forbes, you can overcome feelings of shame at work.