Generative AI: ‘The Essence of What Will Create Our Future’

Monday’s Main Stage speakers at Convening Leaders 2024 explored the future of generative AI — after which PCMA and Gevme announced a new feature of their proprietary AI Spark tool for event professionals.

Author: Curt Wagner

People shouldn’t worry about artificial intelligence replacing them in their jobs, agreed presenters Nina Schick and Mo Gawdat in their Monday Main Stage session, “The Future of Generative AI: Exploring the Benefits, Risks & How It Will Change the Human Experience.”

“It isn’t that AI is going to take your job,” said Schick, an AI authority, entrepreneur, and author and speaker. “But somebody using AI will definitely take your job. So, as leaders, if you want to think about being innovative, being proactive, being ahead of this curve — absolutely start engaging with this technology.”

Gawdat, a bestselling author and former CBO of Google X, said AI will transform jobs through human-AI collaboration rather than outright eliminate jobs. Gawdat, who presented digitally, said, “I could have simply created my likeness, my voice, and … [given] it to an avatar. And he would have shown up … without you even noticing, ‘This is not a human’ — especially that this is a digital presentation to you.”

This article is a good example of the human/AI collaboration Gawdat spoke about. The quotes above and takeaways from the presentation below were collected and generated by a new feature in Spark AI, a generative AI tool created by Gevme in collaboration with PCMA. The new feature — Spark Takeaways, which provides live session summarization and presents key takeaways — was announced Monday during a press conference after the Main Stage presentation.

To use Spark Takeaways, event organizers connect the tool to a live presentation audio board. Spark “listens” and does instant summarizing and analyzing of the live-streamed content according to user prompts.

Below you will find Spark’s key takeaways from Schick and Gawdat. Spark did not identify who said the quotes (but that may be attributed to human error).

Embracing Positivity, Compassion, and Selflessness

As AI models learn from humans, cultivating positive traits such as compassion and selflessness in ourselves is crucial for a benevolent AI future.

“The very essence of what makes us human… are the essence of what will create our future.”

The Iterative Nature of AI Ethics

AI ethics should reflect human values, as AI learns from us, and treating AI with respect and compassion will shape its future development.

“We are the source of training data that goes into AI. If we show the bad side of us… it may become a supervillain.”

AI Generated Content

AI can already create convincing digital content, including speeches and multi-lingual presentations, challenging the distinction between human and machine-generated interactions.

“I could have hired an avatar to do this job instead of me… I could have simply created my likeness, my voice and go to this speech and gave it to the avatar.”

AI as a Complement to Human Work

AI will not immediately replace jobs but will augment human capabilities, making those who use AI more competitive in the job market.

“AI will take your jobs in the next 10, maybe 15 years, but someone using AI will take the job of someone who isn’t using AI because they will be able to do the job so much better.”

Human Connection as a Competitive Advantage

The events industry’s focus on human connection will remain a unique advantage, as AI will take longer to replicate the nuances of human interaction.

“Human connection… is the advantage in the coming years as human connection… is what your industry is really all about.”

Specialization and Mastery

In an AI-driven future, focusing on specialized skills and becoming the best in a chosen field will help individuals maintain a competitive edge.

“Choose the things that you can beat the rest of the world at… the ones that will go out first are the ones that are not the best at what they do.”

Predicting the Singularity

The singularity, where AI surpasses human intelligence, is predicted to occur between 2025 to 2027, potentially making AI the ‘smartest’ entity in the room and transforming intelligence into a utility.

“My belief is that we’re going to head into a point where often the smartest person in the room is not going to be a human. It’s going to be a machine.”

AI’s Impact on the Events Industry

AI can revolutionize the events industry by enabling advanced attendee matching, global trend analysis, and responsive event planning.

“What does that mean to the events industry? It means a massive spectrum that could start from simple things like matching attendees with interests to complex planning of big events with more flexibility and responsiveness.”

Lifelong Learning with AI

To stay competitive, individuals and organizations must embrace AI, learning and adapting to its capabilities.

“You have to be completely in tune with artificial intelligence. You cannot tell yourself you’re not going to learn this.”

Intelligence Augmentation

AI is advancing towards a point where it can significantly augment human intelligence, allowing individuals to enhance their cognitive abilities beyond natural limits.

“There is now a plug in the wall that you can plug into. And if your IQ is 140, now you can make it 160. You can make it 180 by complementing your intelligence with the machine intelligence.”