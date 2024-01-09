Great Minds in Biotech Gravitate to Phoenix

Greater Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing markets for life sciences in the U.S. according to CBRE, and a draw for professionals and researchers in biomedicine and healthcare looking to be in the heart of innovation. For meeting planners, that unique knowledge center of leaders and speakers—plus state-of-the-art bioscience facilities conveniently located within walking distance of 4,000 hotels rooms—makes Phoenix an ideal location for medical meetings.

At the center of the city’s bioindustry hub is the aptly named Phoenix Bioscience Core (PBC). This 30-acre urban educational and experimental campus houses the largest concentration of research scientists in the state of Arizona and an ever-growing number of life science companies and institutional innovators in genomics, neurosciences, cancer, and other disciplines. The PBC is designed for collaboration—an inviting setup for visiting events—and between its buildings and the nearby Phoenix Convention Center, organizers have access to meeting spaces for every type of gathering.

The PBC could only exist in Phoenix, making for a one-of-a-kind experience. One of the anchors, the Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building, a 245,000-square-foot bioscience research and laboratory building owned by the University of Arizona, is designed to blend seamlessly into the incomparable Phoenix landscape. The copper-clad, LEED-certified structure takes inspiration from the light, shadows, and striations seen in the natural canyon rock formations around the state.

Downtown Phoenix’s reputation as an emerging life sciences leader will only continue to grow. In the past year alone, Arizona State University announced that it would open its first-ever medical school downtown, allowing for an expanded partnership between ASU and the Mayo Clinic located in Scottsdale. And the National Institutes of Health will bring its signature research program, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Diseases, to the PBC campus.

While other major metropolitan areas may have a longer history of bioscience expertise, Phoenix is clearly where the industry and the cutting-edge research, education, and discussions driving it are headed.