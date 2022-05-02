Four Must-See Stops on Your Tour of Walkable Uptown Charlotte

Teams visiting the Charlotte convention scene know “Uptown” is where it’s at. Blending innovation and creativity, this easily walkable convention district presents the perfect mix of business and entertainment. Below are four exciting stops for experiencing the Queen City:

Educate and Entertain at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Connected to the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame honors the legacies of icons in one of North Carolina’s most celebrated sports. Operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the venue features interactive exhibits and high-octane experiences.

2. Unwind in Uptown’s Inviting Green Spaces

Flowing fountains, seating and events await in two of Charlotte’s featured green spaces. A short walk from the Convention Center is 5.4-acre Romare Bearden Park, where, depending on the event, visitors can mingle with music lovers, sports fans, fitness enthusiasts and more. For a more quaint experience, visit The Green, a 1.5-acre span with plenty of shade, ideal for lunch from nearby restaurants.

3. Visit the Spectacular Museums of the Third Ward

Just blocks from Bank of America Stadium, three of Charlotte’s top museums shine with a variety of themes. The Harvey B. Gantt Center highlights the culture of African-American art; the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art presents mid-century modern skill; and the Mint Museum Uptown features inspiring American and international collections.

4. Top Off The Trip at Prime Rooftop Lounges

Bounded by rising skyscrapers and extended views, Charlotte’s rooftop bars and restaurants provide multiple options for socializing, snacking, entertainment and fun. Whether it’s elegant Nuvolé Rooftop TwentyTwo or sophisticated Merchant & Trade, these sky-high spots range in styles, from laid-back lounges to upscale eateries.

Consider this gem of the New South and learn how the CRVA can help develop your next meeting at www.charlottemeetings.com.