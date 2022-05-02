Turn your Event into a Community to Boost Revenues

JUNO’s Single Destination Platform makes planning easier – one versatile platform for users to learn, network, attend events, advance their businesses. Beyond annual conferences and meetings – these are 365-day online communities. And with advanced features, JUNO can extend your brand and be the central hub for your industry.

Here are 4 ways to increase member value, non-dues revenue, and retention rates:

Drive Engagement Farther and Longer with a Recommendation Engine

JUNO uses declared and discovered interests to drive tailored content and connections for users. And because the environment can be customized to individual needs, learning never stops. Discussions, speeches, education courses, and updated content can be shared with engaged, growing online communities any time of year.

Break Boundaries and Boost Attendance with Hybrid Events

Imagine your next meeting including remote participants, able to stream and comment right alongside those at the host location. JUNO online attendees have full access to live and on-demand sessions, exclusive content, and the ability to connect with in-person attendees. And since sessions can be joined through the platform, attendees never have to worry about choosing between events; they can engage with both simultaneously.

Tap the Human Need for Competition to Engage Members

Did you know that 72% of employees say gamification motivates them to work harder? JUNO’s gamification features allow for live leaderboards, badges, Q&As, polling, and rewards for hitting engagement and sponsor-focused milestones.

Create Connections That Last in Multiple Environments

Unlike with standard in-person events, on-demand content and networking opportunities remain long after hybrid events end. The JUNO platform allows users to embrace those opportunities in multiple environments, including providing their own meeting space for video chats alongside community roundtables, discussion forums, and social feeds.