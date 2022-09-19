Five Amazing Destinations to Consider for Your Next Meeting

Meeting attendees love mixing business with pleasure. So why not plan your next meeting in a must-visit destination? The following five in-demand cities offer unforgettable experiences—and Marriott Bonvoy®properties with plenty of event spaces to meet your needs.

Boston charms visitors with its historic buildings and brownstone-lined neighborhoods. Attendees staying at the Westin Copley Place in downtown’s Back Bay can easily explore the city on foot, with historic sites—including the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Garden and Boston Common—just steps away.

charms visitors with its historic buildings and brownstone-lined neighborhoods. Attendees staying at the Westin Copley Place in downtown’s Back Bay can easily explore the city on foot, with historic sites—including the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Garden and Boston Common—just steps away. Among iconic buildings, unrivaled museums and neighborhoods packed with personality, your event immediately becomes more interesting in Washington, D.C. The Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. is set in the heart of the city and perfectly captures the energy of downtown. Your attendees can make their free time meaningful at such nearby attractions as the National Geographic Museum, National Portrait Gallery, Ford’s Theatre and the National Mall.

The Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. is set in the heart of the city and perfectly captures the energy of downtown. Your attendees can make their free time meaningful at such nearby attractions as the National Geographic Museum, National Portrait Gallery, Ford’s Theatre and the National Mall. Seattle offers the best of both worlds—a dynamic urban core surrounded by the natural beauty of Elliott Bay, Mt. Rainier and the Olympic Mountains. The Westin Seattle, steps from Pike Place Market and the Washington State Convention Center, gives attendees a convenient base for exploring while providing jaw-dropping skyline views.

offers the best of both worlds—a dynamic urban core surrounded by the natural beauty of Elliott Bay, Mt. Rainier and the Olympic Mountains. The Westin Seattle, steps from Pike Place Market and the Washington State Convention Center, gives attendees a convenient base for exploring while providing jaw-dropping skyline views. In Houston ’s bustling downtown, visitors can catch a show in the theater district, visit the Houston Zoo or watch the Astros play at Minute Maid Park—located across from the Marriott Marquis Houston. At the Marriott Marquis, attendees are connected by skywalk to the George R. Brown Convention Center and can cool off after a long day in the Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river.

’s bustling downtown, visitors can catch a show in the theater district, visit the Houston Zoo or watch the Astros play at Minute Maid Park—located across from the Marriott Marquis Houston. At the Marriott Marquis, attendees are connected by skywalk to the George R. Brown Convention Center and can cool off after a long day in the Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river. Highlights of Los Angeles’s revitalized downtown include the Arts District, the Fashion District, Little Tokyo and South Park (home to the L.A. Live entertainment complex). Close to it all is the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles, in the Financial District and boasting panoramic skyline views from its outdoor venues.

Whatever the size of your meeting or event, you’ll find a perfect fit with Marriott Bonvoy Events. Plus, for every qualified event, you can earn Marriott Bonvoy points to be used toward VIP experiences, free nights and other benefits. For more information, visit www.marriottbonvoyevents.com.

Caption 1: Scenic and historic Boston

Caption 2: The Westin Seattle offers 69,000 square feet of event space.

Caption 3: The rooftop pool deck at the Marriott Marquis Houston can host outdoor receptions.