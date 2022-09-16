Get to Know the Expanded Colorado Convention Center

The Colorado Convention Center is set to showcase its bigger and better facilities late next year with a new rooftop expansion.

The industry is buzzing about the new 80,000 square-foot multi-function ballroom space, the 35,000 square-foot pre-function space and 20,000 square-foot Rooftop Terrace, all with wow factors designed to elevate the meeting experience.

The new 80,000 ballroom, the largest in Colorado, will provide flexibility with as many as 19 breakouts and thousands of combinations, allowing room for tradeshows, meetings, receptions, and events of all sizes. The pre-function space will offer options for networking between sessions, as well as registration or refreshments. The Rooftop Terrace will be large enough to function as a stand-alone event space or can be used in combination with the pre-function and/or multi-function spaces. The 30-foot-wide by 10-foot-high accordion-style doors connect the Rooftop Terrace to the pre-function space allowing for seamless indoor/outdoor events—all with jaw-dropping views of the Denver skyline and the Rocky Mountains.

But there’s more to this exciting expansion story you might not have heard. For example, every piece of furniture has been hand-selected for both comfort and usability, including outdoor furniture for the Rooftop Terrace that won’t fade in Denver’s 300 days of sunshine a year. The carpet has also been carefully selected, taking inspiration from nature and from Denver. Take note—there’s a surprise hidden in the carpet pattern. We’ve heard it’s related to the center’s most famous (and bluest) resident, but…no spoilers! The Rooftop level will include a full kitchen, as well as a special tasting room, ideal for site visits or event VIP rooms. During the last few years, cleanliness has been and will remain a top priority. Throughout the expansion, meeting spaces have been designed with attendees’ health in mind.

This expansion will make the Colorado Convention Center the best and most user-friendly meeting & event space in the nation.

For more information, contact us at, VISITDENVER.com/meetings