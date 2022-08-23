Find the Whole Convention Package in Indianapolis

When choosing a host destination, planners are looking to tick many boxes. Some of the biggest: a venue that offers the right amount of space and amenities to suit the event, ample accommodations, and plenty of nearby options to keep attendees engaged and entertained. As USA Today’s “#1 Convention City in the U.S.”, Indianapolis’ convention package features all this and more. This growing city is also quickly climbing the ranks as a must-visit destination for food, travel and entertainment, and with $1.7 billion in tourism-related developments on the horizon, now is time to book your Indy event. Here’s a look at some of the exiting things brewing in Indianapolis.

Expansion of the Indiana Convention Center

The Indiana Convention Center (ICC) has long been a planner and exhibitor favorite. Together with the connected Lucas Oil Stadium, Indy’s current convention package features 749,000 square feet of total exhibit space all under one roof. But that’s about to change. A brand-new 50,000-square-foot ballroom and 143,500 square feet of additional flexible space are slated to come online in 2025 as part of an expansion of the ICC. The ICC also now offers free Wi-Fi service in the facility’s public areas, making it easier for attendees to get online where they congregate the most.

Exciting New Hotels

One of the most anticipated new developments on every meeting planner’s radar should be the new Signia by Hilton hotel that will be directly connected to the ICC. As one of only three cities chosen by Hilton to launch the new meeting-centric Signia brand, the 800-room hotel will stand 40-stories tall and feature a top-level bar with skyline views. Indy already boasts the most hotel rooms connected by enclosed skywalks into a convention center in the U.S., and the addition of Signia as well as 600-plus more downtown hotel rooms in the pipeline will bring the number of hotel rooms within walking distance of the ICC to more than 10,000. For more boutique options, the stylish new Hotel Indy and Bottleworks Hotel are also guaranteed to draw a crowd.

Inspiring Off-Site Spaces

In Indy, the convention center isn’t the only thing that’s well connected. The city’s highly walkable downtown area offers attendees plenty of things to see and do when they’re off the clock. Have your team hop on some bicycles and ride along the newly expanded Indianapolis Cultural Trail that connects downtown Indy with nearby cultural districts. A little further afield, there are also a number of off-site venues that can add a little something unexpected to your event, such as the new 196,000-square foot, multi-use Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The new outdoor Bicentennial Unity Plaza, located just north of the NBA Pacers and WNBA Fever’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will also be a unique place to engage your attendees with the city through its regular community-based public programing, displays of public art and a community basketball court that will transform into an ice rink come winter.

Are you looking for the whole convention package all in one vibrant place? Well look no further. The team of meeting experts at Visit Indy is here to make sure your next event is one to remember. For more information, please visit VisitIndy.com/Meet or call 317.262.3000.