We used to extoll the virtue of conferences and conventions as being places where serendipitous connections happen. But recent research shows that today’s event participants want more. Post-pandemic, they are choosing to travel to events mostly to interact with peers and experts in their field and secondarily for the education. They don’t want to leave networking to chance, nor do they want overly programmed networking solutions.

In the following stories from Convene’s September-October CMP Series, we share how event organizers are balancing between the two, creating innovative and flexible spaces and formats that foster meaningful connections.

